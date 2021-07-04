Upbeat quotes characterize Butte America

It’s Independence Day — a time to celebrate not just our nation, but our “little neck of the woods” — Butte America.
Today is America’s 244th birthday and as for Butte, well we proudly proclaim the fact that this mining town has been around since prospectors stumbled upon it in 1864 and struck gold in Silver Bow Creek. It was just the beginning.
So many years have passed — 157 to be exact. With a few bumps in the road, almost from the get go, residents were protective of a town they almost instantly viewed as a “diamond in the rough.”
Not going to argue — the mining camp was a bit unkempt, most certainly untamed. Add desolate and dirty to the equation as well. But beneath that rough exterior, Butte was developing a charm all its own.
It was touch and go for a while if this mining town would survive. Somehow, someway it did and these new inhabitants wiped away that dust and saw maybe not beauty but an enduring character.
Through the decades, that love and loyalty to Butte has not dwindled — residents have remained committed.
They are also committed to having fun on the 4th of July, which has become synonymous with fireworks. In some ways, Butte can be likened to the many fireworks now being set off across the country. Because just as those pyrotechnics will light the night skies from the East Coast to the West Coast tonight, so, too, once upon a time, did this mining town help to light up the entire country.
To mark this patriotic holiday, featured below are numerous upbeat quotes about Butte. Some are from locals, others from those who stopped along the way and didn’t give the town just a “surface” glance. Instead, they spent some time here and grew to love the town, too.
—“Four years ago, Butte was a played-out placer mining camp. Today, it is the principal city in Montana, with the greatest population and the most rapidly increasing business. It is destined to be the metropolis of the Northwest.” — Butte Miner, Jan. 1, 1881
“Butte has a delightful society, capable and satisfying to everybody’s taste. If you prefer refined and cultivated people, college-bred and broadened by travel, they are there and happy to know you. If you like plain, everyday common folk, whose hearts are better than their manners, they are numerous and sure to be friendly.” — Lemuel Eli Quigg, New York Tribune, 1889
—Take this city of Butte … a city located in the centre of the richest mining, agricultural and forest district which this state possesses, and which in its early infancy has developed unsurpassed resources.” — 1893 Butte City Directory
—“Butte has enriched the nation with hordes of gold and silver dug out of its hills, but it is vast copper deposits that give it its unique position. The ebb and flow of its copper production is watched in every metal and money centre on either continent.” — Butte: Its Copper Mines and Copper Kings, 1899
—“Butte does not set up any claim to being a garden spot, but it does assert that, with the exception of vegetation, its people enjoy as many of the comforts, conveniences and luxuries of life as the most favored city of its size on the continent.” — Butte Miner, 1901
—“I like Butte. I like the people of Butte. I haven’t had a heartier welcome or a happier time.” — President Theodore Roosevelt, May 28, 1903
—“Butte, the copper capital of all creation!” — President Warren G. Harding, June 29, 1923
—“Butte has done more for the enrichment and betterment of a multitude of people than any city of its size on the continent.” — Butte Miner, July 15, 1923
—“Even the people were paradoxical. One might pass in the course of a single block as many as 25 nationalities … At the corner of Park and Main on a Saturday afternoon one could brush elbows with the world.” — Montana author Agnes Getty, 1934
—“Butte was dying, almost before it had been christened. But the type of men who were its founders refused to recognize the illness as fatal.” — War of the Copper Kings, 1935
—“Probably there were more kinds of people, more character types, more divergent interests in Butte in the early ‘eighties than in any city of its size in the world.” — War of the Copper Kings, 1935
—“To the barren butte the metropolis of Montana owes its name, while the primitive tools of the pioneer have given place to the hundred or more shafts, stations, crosscuts, stopes, pumps, drills and compressors of what is conceded to be the “richest hill on earth.” — Anaconda Copper Mining Co., 1939
—“It was the gold seekers and then the silver hunters who founded Butte and Marcus Daly who led the way in the development of copper mining, it was the concentrators and smelters and their techniques which helped in early years to assure the city’s future.” — Montana Standard, June 13, 1954
—“Butte was endowed by nature with its fabulous hill. It remained for men of vision, of faith and energy and boundless determination to fit nature’s gifts to the needs of mankind.” — E.G. Leipheimer, June 13, 1954
—“Butte liked music and it was a music all its own — a mingling of sounds made up of thumping stamps and throbbing engines, steam exhaust, whining cables, rumbling ore trains, clattering hoofs, plodding feet, and the whole scale of tones that made each mine whistle distinctly different from any other.” — Montana Pay Dirt: Guide to the Mining Camps of the Treasure State, 1963
—“I’ve heard about you many times. When you feel bad and things aren’t going well in Washington, all you have to do is go to Butte.” — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Oct. 25, 1966
—“God has created but one Yosemite, one Matterhorn, and one Niagara Falls; man has built but one London, one Venice and one Butte … Butte is the seat of the greatest mining enterprises ever developed within the industrial limits of one center.” — BUTTE Montana, 1967
—“I commend the spirit of the people of Butte, they are the greatest people in the world today and will continue to be tomorrow.” — Montana Gov. Tom Judge, April 8, 1979
—“Butte might never again see 100,000 people walk its streets and the red light district is down to its last two houses, but the never-say-die spirit of its craftsmen, the richness of its ethnic populations and the underlying optimism of Butte people — no matter the circumstances — will continue to give the city that special quality found nowhere else in the world.” — The Montana Standard, April 7, 1979
—“I guess I would have to say that my favorite holiday meal was buckwheat groats, braised lettuce and ground beef rolled in the shape of a sausage, with lots of garlic. That was back in 1939, in a bordello in Butte, Montana … And, that’s pronounced B’yoot!” — Walter Matthau, Bon Appetit magazine, 1979
“Butte: the nation’s premier copper camp … the mile high city with the outsized reputation for roistering, combativeness and grit.” — Anaconda-Butte Heritage Corridor, 1993
—I feel so blessed to have lived in Butte America. I never had any desire to live elsewhere. I couldn’t have had a more fulfilling life.” — Enda Healy Bowman, The Way We Were, 1997
—“Butte has always prided itself on being a tough town, and its toughness has paid off. It has survived.” — Mary Murphy, Montana Magazine, 1998
“Butte was at first a water-poor gold placer district, then an above average hard rock silver camp, then with the dawn of the electrical age, Butte became the source of the world’s new lode stone, copper.” — Montana Department of Environmental Quality, 2007
“Butte's landscape was dramatically shaped by the world-class copper industry residing there. Headframes, steel-sided and brick hoist houses, and smokestacks covered large areas of the Butte Hill, immediately impressing the visitor with the enormity and sophistication of the industry." — U.S. Department of the Interior, 2006
—“The city drew its residents from around the world, and it wasn’t long before Butte was the largest and most diverse city in the West. Its population has ebbed and flowed ever since, the city booming and busting in a seemingly endless cycle of rebirth.” — Matt Christensen, Montana Standard, 2014