Upbeat quotes characterize Butte America

It’s Independence Day — a time to celebrate not just our nation, but our “little neck of the woods” — Butte America.

Today is America’s 244th birthday and as for Butte, well we proudly proclaim the fact that this mining town has been around since prospectors stumbled upon it in 1864 and struck gold in Silver Bow Creek. It was just the beginning.

So many years have passed — 157 to be exact. With a few bumps in the road, almost from the get go, residents were protective of a town they almost instantly viewed as a “diamond in the rough.”

Not going to argue — the mining camp was a bit unkempt, most certainly untamed. Add desolate and dirty to the equation as well. But beneath that rough exterior, Butte was developing a charm all its own.

It was touch and go for a while if this mining town would survive. Somehow, someway it did and these new inhabitants wiped away that dust and saw maybe not beauty but an enduring character.

Through the decades, that love and loyalty to Butte has not dwindled — residents have remained committed.