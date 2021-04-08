Up and over: Tram to Our Lady of the Rockies gets huge boost with OK to cross I-15

“It wasn’t anything that the Lady of the Rockies did wrong or the state has done wrong or the feds have done wrong,” he said. “It’s just uncharted territory and nobody knew how to get it to this point.”

Board members have sought permission for several years, but progress ramped up two years ago when they took federal and state officials to the Lady herself. Backers had pitched the tram as not just a Butte project but a Montana project, and things changed that day.

“They’ve driven past it forever but when they got up there and saw the beauty of it and saw the potential of this tram, I think they kind of changed their tune to be in favor of promoting this project,” Harrington said.

It was Ueland’s idea to have the meeting at 8,510 feet above sea level and 3,000 feet above Butte. The agencies have been good to work with, he said, but there was a pattern of “put that off, put that off.”

“From that point on,” Ueland said, “they were very tuned in to working with us.

After the long, winding bus ride to the top, Cerise said, they realized a tram trip would get more people to the top more safely.

State and federal agency officials had lots of concerns and questions, board members said, many related to safety.