‘Unwanted persons’ a summertime problem

The day had barely began Tuesday when a call came into dispatch about an “unwanted” person refusing to leave the Flying J at 122000 N. Browns Gulch Road.

This was not an isolated incident. In fact, in the past week, officers have headed out to investigate approximately 40 unwanted person complaints throughout Butte-Silver Bow County.

“We have received an increased number of calls for unwanted persons over the past few weeks,” says B-SB Sheriff Ed Lester. “This is common in the summer.”

Looking through police logs, sometimes the person in question is in someone’s yard or out wandering a neighborhood. Others are standing outside a place of business, harassing customers and refusing to leave.

“We also get some calls where a business will call about a customer who is irate and causing a disturbance,” says the sheriff.

At other times, according to Lester, the person is having a mental health crisis.

“We do our best to get these folks the help they need,” he says.

The sheriff thinks that since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people have become short-tempered and easily offended. Since that time, he notes, what starts out as a little disagreement, has, at times, become something serious.

“We would rather deal with it before that happens,” he says. “Most of the time, we can convince people that leaving is the best option.”

More recent reports

While getting gas at the Thriftway, 2401 Continental Drive, a driver hit the screen with the gas nozzle and damaged it.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to break into Butte Catholic Community North, 102 S. Washington St.

A concerned citizen called to report that there was a man with a gun in the alley between Park and Broadway in Uptown Butte. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

A report came in that someone was driving a car on the Montana Tech bike path. When an officer arrived, the car and its driver were nowhere to be found.

A furniture dolly was stolen from a residence in the 600 block of South Jackson Street,

A Missoula man was out hiking near Homestake Lake. When he went to get water, he left his backpack behind. When he returned, the backpack was gone.

Someone broke into an empty house in the 400 block of West Woolman Street and ransacked the interior.

Two men living in the in the 300 block of Blacktail Canyon Road got into an argument about a nearby road. One thought it could be fixed, the other said absolutely not. An officer told the duo to work out their differences.

A theft on Elderberry Lane was reported. Items taken included two flat screen televisions, a PlayStation, and two cell phones.

A wallet was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 3400 block of Quincy Street.

Two neighbors were arguing in the 1900 block of Monroe Avenue. Their verbal encounter got loud enough for another neighbor to call the cops. An officer arrived and told them to try to get along.

A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

Someone was sitting in their car at the Park Street parking garage playing loud music. When an officer arrived, the music had died down.

A man living in the 2100 block of Walnut Street had just told his girlfriend he did not want her around anymore and an argument ensued. An officer was dispatched, but the woman decided to cut her losses and leave.

A person living in the 8600 block of Continental Drive checked the video footage on the property, which showed a man entering several vehicles. Items taken were sunglasses and cash. There was no damage to the vehicles.

A man left his truck in the parking lot by the Big M. When he returned, someone had shot the truck’s windshield several times with a BB gun.

Some cash was taken from a home in the 300 block of Curtis Street.