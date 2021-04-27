University of Montana Western graduation this weekend

In-person attendance is limited to four pre-invited guests per graduate, but all are invited to watch the livestream of each ceremony by visiting the Southwestern Montana News Facebook page. Visit the link below on the day of the ceremony to watch the live stream: https://www.facebook.com/Southwesternmtnews

Mike Ferretti is the CEO and chairman of Great Harvest Franchising based in Dillon. Under Ferretti’s leadership, Great Harvest has grown to approximately 200 locations and over $100 million in sales nationwide. One of Ferretti’s proudest achievements is the institution and expansion of “Charity Bake Days.” Stemming from post 9-11 relief efforts, all new Great Harvest franchisees work in the Dillon Great Harvest with proceeds going to local charities. Over the course of their 19 years, these bake days have produced close to $1 million for the Dillon community.

Dr. David Yarlott, currently president of Little Big Horn College, is Korean and Crow and grew up in Crow Agency before attending college as a first-generation student in the early 1980s. Yarlott went on to earn three degrees from the University of Montana. While attending graduate school at MSU, Yarlott was offered an opportunity to teach at Little Big Horn College and went on to become the college’s president in 2002. Priorities of his tenure as president included expansion of infrastructure, while emphasizing green technology, consistent with his value of “being kinder to the earth.” Yarlott was a founder of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium Athletic Commission, on the board of the World Indigenous Games, chair of the Governing Board of Trustees for the American Indian College Fund, and Commissioner for the Northwest Commission on College and University Accreditation.