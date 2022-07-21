United Way’s Dress a Child event set Aug. 24-25

United Way of Butte and Anaconda will hold its 2022 Dress a Child event Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 24-25.

The Dress a Child‘s goal is to ensure that many of Butte’s K-8 students begin the school year with new clothing to start the year.

Families in need of help with school clothes and meet financial requirements are encouraged to submit an application.

“Getting kids ready to start a new school year is a financial strain for a lot of area families,” said Juliann Crnich, executive director of United Way of Butte and Anaconda. “The financial support that has been committed will allow us to outfit 120 children this year.”

United Way of Butte and Anaconda is also recruiting volunteers to be “shopping buddies” to assist one-on-one with each student. Each “shopping buddy” will ensure that each student spends the allotted $125 on basics such as socks and shoes, undergarments, outerwear and then on school appropriate clothing of the students’ choice.

“Volunteers are the backbone of this event,” Crnich said. “Our past volunteer “shopping buddies” have given of their time and brought their passion and expertise needed to make this annual event a success.”

If you need assistance, want to volunteer or help dress another child, call the United Way Office at 782-1255, stop by at 3100 Harrison Ave. or visit www.uwbutteanaconda.org. Applications can also be picked up at the United Way of Butte and Anaconda’s office in the Butte Plaza Mall, the Butte 4-C’s, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Silver Bow, Youth Dynamics, Action Inc. or on our website Dress a Child page at www.uwbutteanaconda.org.

All applications must be returned to the United Way Office.

Additional donations can made online, in person or mail to PO Box 4447, Butte MT 59702-4777.