United Health Command lists COVID-19 testing sites, hours for Butte

Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command is offering a variety of COVID-19 testing sites, though UHC staffing shortages are prompting limited testing capability and hours.
CHC
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075. The CHC is able to accomplish about 50 tests daily with testing slots going quickly, according to CHC Chief Executive Officer Shawna Yates, M.D.
ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE
Drive-through testing is also available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing occurs near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m.
NATIVE WELLNESS CENTER
Testing is also available to all community members through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.
NOVA URGENT CARE
Nova Health Urgent Care at 3545 Harrison is also offering COVID-19 tests. The clinic may be reached at 430-1034.
MONTANA TECH
The Montana Technological University community — faculty, staff and students — is asked to seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
OTHER OPTIONS
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said UHC members are sustaining staffing shortages, including nursing resources. The UHC has been working on a community-wide testing effort, and is still working through staffing issues to accomplish such an effort.
VACCINATION CLINICS
In regard to vaccinations, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered at the following pop-up clinics:
• Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Highlands College
• Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Belmont Senior Center
• Thursday, Sept. 30, Butte Civic Center Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 2, Uptown Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10 a.m. to noon.
BOOSTER ELIGIBILITY
Certain individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer series at least six months ago are now eligible for a
booster shot. These individuals include those who are:
• 65 years and older
• long-term care residents and staff
• those 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes and obesity
• those 18 years and older who work and live in high-risk settings, including healthcare workers, teachers and grocery store workers.
The Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command is awaiting federal guidance on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson series of vaccines.
In addition to the pop-up locations, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.