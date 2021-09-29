United Health Command lists COVID-19 testing sites, hours for Butte

Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command is offering a variety of COVID-19 testing sites, though UHC staffing shortages are prompting limited testing capability and hours.

CHC

Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075. The CHC is able to accomplish about 50 tests daily with testing slots going quickly, according to CHC Chief Executive Officer Shawna Yates, M.D.

ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE

Drive-through testing is also available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing occurs near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m.

NATIVE WELLNESS CENTER

Testing is also available to all community members through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.

NOVA URGENT CARE

Nova Health Urgent Care at 3545 Harrison is also offering COVID-19 tests. The clinic may be reached at 430-1034.

MONTANA TECH