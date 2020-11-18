Unidentified man shot in leg Saturday

Someone called 911 at about 8 p.m. Saturday night to say there was an injured man in an alley near Montana and Iron streets. The caller said the man had a gash on his thigh.
When police officers arrived, they realized it was not a gash, but a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the victim would not tell officers who he was — nor would he give officers any other details, including who shot him.
It was determined that he did not shoot himself.
Since Saturday, police have been able to identify the 39-year-old victim but not the shooter. The incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has any details that would help in the investigation, contact Crimestoppers at 406-782-7336 or call the police department at 406-497-1120.
