Undersheriff George Skuletich readies to turn in his badge

The investigation turned deadly when the male suspect pointed a rifle at the officers and fired one round. Officers had no choice but to return fire and the man died from his wounds.

“It was a traumatic day,” said Skuletich, “and very hard to internalize.”

According to Skuletich, at the time of the shooting there were no support services in place and an officer just went back to work. Now, there are counseling services available.

“It’s a necessity,” he said.

An event that still haunts Skuletich was the March 22, 2009, fatal plane crash that killed 14 people. Seven of the victims were children.

The Pilatus PC 12, a single engine aircraft, was attempting to land at Bert Mooney Airport when it crashed into Holy Cross Cemetery.

“It was the hardest thing I have had to deal with in my career,” said Skuletich. “If I close my eyes, I can still picture it.”

As commander at the scene, he and other officers remained at the cemetery until all the passengers’ remains had been retrieved. Nearly 12 years have passed and Skuletich makes sure every year to lay flowers at the site to honor the victims.