Uncertainty still burns about Alder Creek Fire

The team said weather conditions Wednesday could meet the criteria for a Haines Index of 6. The Haines Index measures the potential for dry, unstable air to contribute to the development of large or erratic wildfires. A Haines Index of 6 “means a high potential for an existing fire to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.”

The fire behavior analyst for Team 6 said a wind-driven Alder Creek Fire could throw embers across the Big Hole River and Highway 43 and initiate fires in dry grass and sagebrush.

As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, winds were picking up in the vicinity of the Alder Creek Fire but no critical alerts had been issued, said Julie Thomas, a public information officer working the fire.

Beaverhead County officials moved earlier this week to evacuate 17 homes near Alder Creek.

Winfield said he was told that police from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County had spoken to residents of the Bear Gulch area about the possible need to evacuate. Police Chief Bill Sather did not return phone calls Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Haystack Fire continued to burn east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin. The lightning-caused fire is believed to have started July 31 and is estimated to be about 166 acres.