U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale makes first visit to Montana Resources mine

Like a kid in a candy store, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale toured the Montana Resources mine in Butte Friday.
“When do I push the plunger?” said the Republican congressman, a reference to blowing the dynamite in the pit.
In his first ever tour of the mine, Rosendale saw the active Continental Pit, the shovel and haul trucks operating at full steam, and the mill.
He didn’t make it to the Berkeley Pit on this trip.
Rosendale inquired about ore grade, and asked how it compared to the proposed Black Butte mine.
Black Butte is a controversial underground copper mining project near White Sulphur Springs. Critics are deeply concerned the mine could affect the Smith River, and Rosendale is an adamant supporter of the project.
“I think he's a genuine supporter of natural resource industries. He takes a real interest in it,” Montana Resources President Jack Standa said.
“His personality is high energy—very enthusiastic. He always wants to learn more,” added Mark Thompson, MR’s vice president of environmental affairs, after fielding the congressman’s questions all morning.
“Thanks for keeping the country running, guys,” Rosendale told the control room operators in the mill at the end of the tour. “We need copper.”
In an interview with the Standard, Rosendale said he was impressed by Montana Resources’ contributions to the community, as well as the mine’s safety and environmental records.
“I really do believe that if everyone that protests so adamantly truly believed in protecting the environment, that they would demand that this extraction took place here. And when I say here, I mean in the United States, because there's nowhere in the world that does it more environmentally sound, more safe, and quite frankly, more humanely because of the way we treat our workers,” he said.
“Even if you want to start talking about the new green deal, we've got to have copper, we've got to have a lot of copper in order to have the elements to produce the turbines to have the devices that everybody is dependent upon to have the electric powered cars,” he added.
Mining has also left a massive environmental impact in the country, and nowhere more so than in Butte. Rosendale said he’s keeping a close eye on Superfund progress.
“So what my focus is, honestly, is to continue to get information from the people here on the ground. What's taking place as far as the monitoring? Do we see improvements? Do we see problems? And then to make sure that I keep on top of EPA, to continue to control these measures and clean this site up. So that's where my role is,” Rosendale said.
The Montana Standard asked for specifics on how he plans to use his position to ensure a successful remediation.
“Conversations that I've had with all of the parties says that things are progressing the way that they should, and if I hear anything that would deviate from that, then that's when then I have to step in. And it's not always legislation that's necessary. Sometimes you just need to pick up the phone and speak to a department head and say something's not being taken care of,” Rosendale said.
In an interview with Wake Up Montana on March 10, Rosendale explained his vote against the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday. In addition to $350 billion for “blue state bailouts” and $30 billion in transit grants, Rosendale included among his objections $50 million in EPA environmental justice grants.
The EPA defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies,” and the notion has become a hot topic in Butte after the EPA Region 8 passed its environmental justice action plan in December.
Environmental justice has since been incorporated into many aspects of Superfund outreach in Butte, at least in writing.
Asked by The Montana Standard for specific reasons he objected to the grants’ inclusion in the $1.9 trillion package, Rosendale said, “There's too many spending measures that were placed in that bill that are not defined. They are just very, very loosely defined. And basically it is a tool that the Democrats are using to funnel funds back into their support groups. That is what concerns me about all of that.”
One strong advocate for environmental justice is Biden’s nominee for Interior Secretary, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who would be the first Native American cabinet member if confirmed.
Rosendale and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines oppose her confirmation, and some of Montana’s American Indian legislators have criticized them for it. Rosendale landed a spot on the Indigenous Peoples subcommittee in Congress in February.
The Standard asked Rosendale why he objected to the nomination.
“We cannot play identity politics. And what we need to do is start putting the best person for the position in the position. And it was clear to me — very clear to me — that Miss Haaland's interest did not align with the interest of the people across the state. So I do not believe that we should be looking at gender. I don't believe that we should be looking at race. I think that when we go to hire someone, we should look at the best person for the job. And that's what's critically important,” he said.