U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale makes first visit to Montana Resources mine

In an interview with the Standard, Rosendale said he was impressed by Montana Resources’ contributions to the community, as well as the mine’s safety and environmental records.

“I really do believe that if everyone that protests so adamantly truly believed in protecting the environment, that they would demand that this extraction took place here. And when I say here, I mean in the United States, because there's nowhere in the world that does it more environmentally sound, more safe, and quite frankly, more humanely because of the way we treat our workers,” he said.

“Even if you want to start talking about the new green deal, we've got to have copper, we've got to have a lot of copper in order to have the elements to produce the turbines to have the devices that everybody is dependent upon to have the electric powered cars,” he added.

Mining has also left a massive environmental impact in the country, and nowhere more so than in Butte. Rosendale said he’s keeping a close eye on Superfund progress.