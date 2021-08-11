U.S. Minerals to plead guilty to exposing Anaconda plant workers to arsenic

The United States has charged U.S. Minerals with negligent endangerment for exposing employees at its Anaconda plant to inorganic arsenic as high as 4.75 times permissible exposure limits.
On Aug. 2, prosecuting attorneys and the company signed a plea agreement on the charge, a misdemeanor violation of the federal Clean Air Act, and the company intends to plead guilty at an arraignment on Aug. 23.
A guilty plea acknowledges the company “negligently placed another person in the imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”
From 2013 to 2021, the plant converted black slag from the towering pile along Montana Highway 1 near Anaconda into roofing materials called Black Diamond Abrasive Products. The slag is smelter waste from around 100 years of historic copper processing, and contains a variety of toxic substances including inorganic arsenic, a carcinogen.
In the agreement, attorneys drew a series of recommendations for the Court including a $393,200 fine, a five-year probation period during which the company would be under increased scrutiny, and the obligation to conduct medical monitoring of past employees exposed to arsenic.
U.S. Minerals, based in Illinois, closed the Anaconda plant in June 2021, and now has five manufacturing plants in five states. On its website, the company said, “This unique site has presented significant logistical challenges since opening the plant in 2013.”
All of the company’s operations would be subject to probationary measures.
According to a 2016 report created by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, five of six employees tested at the Anaconda plant in July of 2015 had elevated levels of arsenic. Respiratory protection was provided but not required at the time, and there was no running water or hand-washing stations at the plant.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services issued the plant a cease-and-desist order after at least two workers had elevated arsenic levels in their urine in 2018. The order was lifted in spring of 2019 after the company met certain conditions.
According to federal case documents related to the criminal charge, exposures took place from July of 2015 to at least February of 2019 at the plant.
As a condition of probation, the company will have to comply with an Environmental Health and Safety Compliance Plan and an order to remedy the harm caused by the offense and potential future harm. This will subject the company to increased oversight from OSHA and the EPA.
According to the plea agreement, the company would be required to implement a medical monitoring program to offer exposed employees annual physician visits for five years in order to identify potential short- and long-term health effects of exposure.
The U.S. attorneys also recommended the defendant’s offense be decreased by two levels for acceptance of responsibility and move for an additional one-level reduction if deemed appropriate by law, according to the agreement.
The parties reserve the right to make other arguments at the time of sentencing and the U.S. District Court judge is not bound by the plea agreement recommendations.
An arraignment is set for Aug. 23 to enter the plea into the federal District Court, and U.S. Minerals’ attorney Peter Lacny said sentencing would likely occur one or two months after arraignment. He expects the case will be closed by the end of 2021.
In addition to the criminal charges, the company was fined $106,800 by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration for 16 separate violations at the plant in 2016.
As of fall 2019, OSHA had fined the company 15 times in 10 years at its various plants for a total of $1.8 million in fines, for which the company ultimately paid OSHA $1.1 million.
Employees who take advantage of the medical monitoring program would not forfeit the right to pursue civil litigation against U.S. Minerals.