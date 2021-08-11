U.S. Minerals to plead guilty to exposing Anaconda plant workers to arsenic

According to the plea agreement, the company would be required to implement a medical monitoring program to offer exposed employees annual physician visits for five years in order to identify potential short- and long-term health effects of exposure.

The U.S. attorneys also recommended the defendant’s offense be decreased by two levels for acceptance of responsibility and move for an additional one-level reduction if deemed appropriate by law, according to the agreement.

The parties reserve the right to make other arguments at the time of sentencing and the U.S. District Court judge is not bound by the plea agreement recommendations.

An arraignment is set for Aug. 23 to enter the plea into the federal District Court, and U.S. Minerals’ attorney Peter Lacny said sentencing would likely occur one or two months after arraignment. He expects the case will be closed by the end of 2021.

In addition to the criminal charges, the company was fined $106,800 by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration for 16 separate violations at the plant in 2016.

As of fall 2019, OSHA had fined the company 15 times in 10 years at its various plants for a total of $1.8 million in fines, for which the company ultimately paid OSHA $1.1 million.