U.S. Minerals admits to exposing employees to arsenic at Anaconda plant

MISSOULA — U.S. Minerals on Monday pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to exposing employees to elevated levels of arsenic at its Anaconda facility, a misdemeanor violation of the Clean Air Act.
The company exposed employees at its plant to inorganic arsenic as high as 4.75 times the permissible limits from July 2015 to at least February 2019, according to court documents.
The Illinois-based company, which operated the Anaconda facility from 2013 until it closed the plant in June of this year, pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment and faces a maximum penalty of five years of probation and a fine.
The plea is an admission the company “negligently placed another person in the imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”
Under the terms of a plea agreement signed Aug. 2 in the criminal case, the government and U.S. Minerals will jointly recommend to the court that the company be placed on probation for five years and pay a $393,200 fine.
The agreement recommends probationary conditions in which U.S. Minerals will implement a nationwide environmental health and safety plan that applies to all of U.S. Minerals’ facilities throughout the United States and a medical monitoring program for former employees who have been exposed to elevated levels of arsenic during their work at the Anaconda plant.
Participation in the medical monitoring program does not prohibit employees at the Anaconda plant from pursuing civil suits against U.S. Minerals.
The company converted black slag from the towering pile along Montana Highway 1 near Anaconda into roofing materials called Black Diamond Abrasive Products. The slag is smelter waste from around 100 years of historic copper processing, and contains a variety of toxic substances including inorganic arsenic.
Exposure to arsenic is known to cause lung and skin diseases, including an increased risk of skin cancer, and may also cause cardiovascular effects and other cancers.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the arraignment Monday. Sentencing in the criminal case was set for Dec. 10 in Butte before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.
“Throughout Montana’s long history with mining, operators like U.S. Minerals have sacrificed worker safety for profit. These operators need to know that there are severe consequences to this kind of callous behavior. This is an important case because it not only holds the operator criminally responsible for poisoning its own workers, but it also prevents U.S. Minerals from doing this again anywhere in the country,” Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.
The government alleged that in July 2015, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health inspected the site, collected air samples throughout the outdoor facility and conducted personal monitoring of employees on site. An analysis determined employees were exposed to levels of arsenic and lead, which exceeded both NIOSH and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration exposure limits, and that there were high levels of arsenic and lead in the ambient air.
Five of six employees tested at the Anaconda plant in July 2015 had elevated levels of arsenic. Respiration protection was provided but not required at the time, and there was no running water at the plant.
In late 2015, OSHA inspected the facility and found numerous violations of health and safety standards. The violations included employees being exposed to inorganic arsenic at levels that ranged between 1.25 and 4.75 times the OSHA permissible exposure limits. As a result of the inspection, OSHA issued 19 serious violations with penalties totaling $106,800.
The government also alleged that in April 2018, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services learned of a U.S. Minerals employee diagnosed with arsenic poisoning at a local hospital.
Over the next few days, the state learned of three additional U.S. Minerals employees who had high levels of arsenic in their urine. State officials conducted a site visit in June 2018, noted “apparent inhalation hazards” and shared their findings with U.S. Minerals. A second inspection in October 2018 found the previous violations had not been addressed and that employees were still exposed to hazards.
The government also alleged that on Feb. 20, 2019, after the investigation discovered numerous employees with high levels of arsenic, the state issued an order for U.S. Minerals to cease and desist operations until it implemented controls and protected its workers.
The state lifted the order and allowed U.S. Minerals to resume operating in March 2019 under certain conditions. One of those conditions required U.S. Minerals to provide the state with quarterly medical monitoring reports related to arsenic and lead testing results on employees. Documents provided by U.S. Minerals to the state showed there were still employees who periodically tested high for arsenic and lead.
U.S. Minerals has agreed to settle a related civil case regarding the violations brought by OSHA alleging 19 serious health and safety violations with a total penalty of $106,800. Under the terms of that agreement, U.S. Minerals will accept all citations as issued and pay the penalty as assessed.
“The employees of U.S. Minerals were finally given the justice they deserved,” said Galen Blanton, Regional Administrator for OSHA’s Denver Region 8.
“This case demonstrates that EPA and its federal law enforcement partners will hold companies accountable when they engage in conduct that places their employees in danger from exposure to airborne releases of hazardous air pollutants such as arsenic,” said Lance Ehrig, Special Agent in Charge of EPA’s criminal enforcement program in Montana.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric E. Nelson are prosecuting the criminal case, which was investigated by the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division, OSHA, NIOSH, and the MDPHHS. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor is litigating the OSHA matter.
The Montana plant is closed, but the company still operates five plants in five other states.
To explain the closure to customers on its website, the company said, "This unique site has presented significant logistical challenges since opening the plant in 2013."
As of fall 2019, OSHA had fined the company 15 times in 10 years at its various plants for a total of $1.8 million, for which the company paid $1.1 million.