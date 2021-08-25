U.S. Minerals admits to exposing employees to arsenic at Anaconda plant

Participation in the medical monitoring program does not prohibit employees at the Anaconda plant from pursuing civil suits against U.S. Minerals.

The company converted black slag from the towering pile along Montana Highway 1 near Anaconda into roofing materials called Black Diamond Abrasive Products. The slag is smelter waste from around 100 years of historic copper processing, and contains a variety of toxic substances including inorganic arsenic.

Exposure to arsenic is known to cause lung and skin diseases, including an increased risk of skin cancer, and may also cause cardiovascular effects and other cancers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the arraignment Monday. Sentencing in the criminal case was set for Dec. 10 in Butte before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

“Throughout Montana’s long history with mining, operators like U.S. Minerals have sacrificed worker safety for profit. These operators need to know that there are severe consequences to this kind of callous behavior. This is an important case because it not only holds the operator criminally responsible for poisoning its own workers, but it also prevents U.S. Minerals from doing this again anywhere in the country,” Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.