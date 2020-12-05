U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

Talk about good timing.

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and lay off six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

The rental truck and trailer business was no longer operating from RV dealerships, or anywhere else in Butte, for that matter, when its representatives spotted a building and large vacant lot sandwiched between Interstate 15-90 and Continental Drive.

The spot was once home to Booth Landscaping, then a company that had a few construction trucks and trailers, before Huntington and Pochervina, his fiancé, moved their apparel embroidery and screen printing business there.

The property is located in a multi-family residential zone with numerous houses and the High Altitude Skate Center nearby to the west, but the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board gave Huntington a variance to locate his business there.

U-Haul scouts liked what they saw so they approached Huntington about operating their local rental business, with the trucks and trailers available there, too, of course.

“We had a lot of property and it was right next to the interstate and we had a good location,” Huntington said.