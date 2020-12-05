U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

Talk about good timing.
On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and lay off six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.
The rental truck and trailer business was no longer operating from RV dealerships, or anywhere else in Butte, for that matter, when its representatives spotted a building and large vacant lot sandwiched between Interstate 15-90 and Continental Drive.
The spot was once home to Booth Landscaping, then a company that had a few construction trucks and trailers, before Huntington and Pochervina, his fiancé, moved their apparel embroidery and screen printing business there.
The property is located in a multi-family residential zone with numerous houses and the High Altitude Skate Center nearby to the west, but the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board gave Huntington a variance to locate his business there.
U-Haul scouts liked what they saw so they approached Huntington about operating their local rental business, with the trucks and trailers available there, too, of course.
“We had a lot of property and it was right next to the interstate and we had a good location,” Huntington said.
He and Pochervina were forced to make the layoffs the previous day and the U-Haul offer “seemed like a good opportunity to diversify and bring in some other revenue.”
The couple started their business in 2015 and moved to the current location at 5000 Continental Drive in April 2019.
The Copper Tee had been doing well, performing much of the screen printing for UpTop Clothing Co. and 5518 Designs, both home-grown businesses in Uptown Butte. Jon and Cassie Wick own 5518 Designs and UpTop was co-founded by Luke and Colt Anderson.
Things changed on March 28, when an executive order from Gov. Steve Bullock closed all “non-essential businesses” temporarily in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. The order effectively required employees of those businesses to stay home.
Huntington opened the U-Haul operation in late April and was able to hire his employees back, first for that operation, and since then, back to work for The Copper Tee.
“It was a big blessing,” Huntington said, and the timing could not have been better.
There was a zoning hiccup of sorts, however, when a county code enforcement officer noted the U-Haul trucks on the property and issued a violation order because that wasn’t a permitted use in that zone. Huntington appealed that to the Zoning Board.
The board granted the appeal and the U-Haul operation has continued, though the board did say a variance application was needed to evaluate the impacts of the business in the multi-residential zone.
County planning staff noted that a prior use variance was granted to the previous trucking outfit there, but said it was limited to three trucks and five trailers. The trucks in question were larger diesel vehicles, however.
The U-Haul operation involves anywhere from five to 20 trucks and trailers entering or leaving the property daily and although most of that is during the day, drop-offs are allowed at other times, too.
County planning officials recommended that a few minor conditions be met and Huntington said they are or will be.
As for the new U-Haul operation, business has been quite good, even during the pandemic, he said.
