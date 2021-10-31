 Skip to main content
Two teens killed, two injured in Powell County crash
Two teens killed, two injured in Powell County crash

Two teenagers from the region died early Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle that failed to negotiate a sharp curve in Powell County.

One of the teens who died, a 19-year-old male, was from Deer Lodge and one, a 17-year-old female, was from Anaconda.

Two others, a 19-year-old male from Deer Lodge and a 17-year-old female from Anaconda, were hospitalized at Powell County Memorial Hospital.

Montana Highway Patrol reported that the 2011 Mazda 3 was southbound on the North Frontage Road near Deer Lodge when the driver failed to make the curve, overcorrected, slid off the road and rolled multiple times. The crash occurred sometime after midnight. 

Three occupants were ejected and two of the teens were dead on arrival. No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol report.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, authorities said. The driver had not been determined as of the first report of the rollover.

The North Frontage Road, which roughly parallels Interstate 90 and the Clark Fork River, is a long straightaway up until eastbound motorists approach North Main Street in Deer Lodge. At that point, the road curves suddenly and sharply to the left.

The crash remains under investigation. 

