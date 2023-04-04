Montana Technological University undergraduates Alyssa Plant and Koby Martin have been awarded the 2023 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship. The award is the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship awarded in America's natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

Across the United States 413 college students were awarded the 2023-2024 Goldwater Scholarship. Including the 2023 awards, 10,283 scholarships have been awarded since 1989.

Plant, a junior from Helena, majoring in Environmental Engineering, is mentored by Dr. Raja Nagisetty, assistant professor of Environmental Engineering and Montana Tech alumna and graduate student Richelle Carney. Her research is focused on the applications of drone-based imagery in water quality, aquatic species health, and mine waste reuse. After completing her degree programs, Plant plans to pursue a doctorate in Environmental Engineering.

Martin, a junior majoring in Civil Engineering, is mentored by Bret Robertson, Liping Jiang and Jessica Daignault, and focuses on developing sustainable building materials, particularly concrete, using widely available biomaterials. This research is aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of building practices worldwide.

Martin plans to expand his research to investigate sustainable practices within civil research. Topics on sustainability in engineering will form the foundation of a future M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in civil engineering while contributing toward his goals of becoming a leading researcher and professor in Civil Engineering investigating sustainability and resiliency.

Martin was born and raised in Helena before moving to Butte with his wife. He enrolled at Montana Tech as a transfer student and hopes his story illustrates that non-traditional students from disadvantaged backgrounds can excel in academia.

The one and two-year scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board up to a maximum of $7,500 per year.

For more information, visit https://goldwater.scholarsapply.org/.