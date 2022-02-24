 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two separate truck crashes Thursday on I-90 result in injuries

Truck crashes

A wrecker and others work Thursday morning near the Gregson exit on Interstate 90 to clear a tractor-trailer after a crash that injured the driver. 

 Duncan Adams

A crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. Thursday when the driver’s attention wandered. He focused on a GPS rather than his eastbound travel on Interstate 90 near Racetrack, authorities said. 

The Enterprise rental box truck took out something like 70 feet of guardrail before stopping. The truck’s 25-year-old driver suffered serious injuries; his 26-year-old passenger was injured, but not seriously, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Identification suggested the men were from Florida.

Several hours earlier, around 1:48 a.m., an eastbound tractor-trailer hauling freight for FedEx crashed near the Gregson exit on I-90. The 66-year-old male driver suffered injuries severe enough to require Life Flight transport, the Highway Patrol said.

“He was in and out of consciousness,” said Sgt. Jay Nelson, a spokesman for Montana Highway Patrol.

The cause of that crash, which spilled fuel at the scene, remains under investigation, he said.

