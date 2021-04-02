Two separate searches in Butte lead to arrests

Officials with Butte’s Probation and Parole with the help of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement searched the residences of two Butte people Thursday, culminating in both their arrests.

At 1 p.m., Jonathon Ford Cady, 51, was taken into custody after suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found, along with a pipe used to ingest drugs. Cady was wanted on a warrant out of Butte District Court. He was arrested on that warrant, along with additional counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 4 p.m., Kristie Lynn Harrison, 27, was arrested as well and during a search, suspected methamphetamine was found. She was wanted on a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs out of Butte Justice Court. She was also charged with an additional count of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation.

