Two more COVID deaths in Butte

Two more Butte-Silver Bow residents have died from COVID-19.

With the announcement from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department Tuesday, a total of 98 residents have died from the virus in the county.

The fatalities were those of a male in his 70s and a male in his 60s.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 18 individuals were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare with COVID illness.

Of those 18, eight were hospitalized in the intensive care unit, with six of those individuals on ventilators. Age range of the patients is from the 30s to the 80s.

Cases

As of early Tuesday morning, the health department was reporting 142 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, but the department had added 13 newly confirmed cases later the same morning.

For the epidemiological week of Oct. 2-8, the county saw 162 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 23 cases daily. That is a decline from the previous epi-week, when the county saw 191 cases newly confirmed and an average of more than 27 newly confirmed cases daily.