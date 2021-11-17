Two men sentenced in sexual assault cases, another admits raping a 15-year-old girl

A Butte man who was accused of brutally beating a man and then raping a woman in the same apartment has been sentenced to 10 years at Montana State Prison on lesser charges and convictions of criminal endangerment.

In another case Wednesday, District Judge Robert Whelan sentenced 21-year-old Jacob Mitchell Young of Butte to five years in custody of state prison officials for raping a 13-year-old girl at a house party he hosted in the fall of 2019.

Also Wednesday, 43-year-old Paul Anthony Weitzel of Butte pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, admitting he had sex with a 15-year-old Dillon girl at his Butte apartment in December 2019.

In the first case, Whelan sentenced 36-year-old Dustin Dwight Morrow to 20 years in the Montana State Prison, with 10 of them suspended, for two convictions of felony criminal endangerment.

Prosecutors initially charged Morrow with aggravated assault, sexual intercourse without consent and assault with a weapon — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and assault. He previously pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The charges stemmed from a series of events that occurred in Butte on May 23, 2020. According to authorities, a man had invited Morrow to his apartment on West Broadway Street and they started drinking vodka. A woman who lives in the same building later joined them.

They went to her apartment and continued drinking and according to the man, Morrow began flirting with the woman and tried to grab her. She resisted and told Morrow to leave, police said.

The man said Morrow grabbed a step stool and struck him in the head. He said he fought back and at one point, Morrow left but returned a short time later and continued to punch him in the face.

The man said he was lying on the floor when he saw Morrow on top of the woman sexually assaulting her, saying, “This is how we do it in prison.” The man said he tried to stop the assault but Morrow knocked him unconscious. He was later taken to St. James Healthcare but was transported to another hospital due to the extent of his injuries, which included a brain bleed.

The woman gave a similar account but said she could not remember why Morrow became upset that day. She said he repeatedly assaulted her sexually, and when she was allowed to go the bathroom, she called 911.

On Wednesday, Prosecutor Ann Shea said there had been issues with testing at the state crime lab and getting outside testing would cause further delays, so she talked with the rape victim and agreed to criminal endangerment charges to resolve the case. Morrow pleaded guilty to two counts.

Both victims were in court Wednesday before Whelan sentenced Morrow but declined to speak.

“It is best to have this resolved,” Shea said. “Obviously, for the victims, the longer it goes on the harder it becomes.”

The woman suffered immensely and “has worked very hard through counseling” to cope, Shea said, but wanted closure in the case.

Still, she said, a 10-year prison sentence was significant and he faced probation supervision once he is released. Defense attorney David Maldonado agreed with Shea’s sentencing recommendations and Whelan imposed them. But the judge first gave Morrow a chance to speak.

“I am truly sorry for what happened that night,” Morrow said via video from the Butte jail. “I wish I could have made better choices. I do not have any excuses, I just hope we can move on from this.”

JACOB MITCHELL YOUNG

According to prosecutors, Young was hosting a house party with roommates on West Park Street one night in the fall of 2019 and had sex with a 13-year-old girl. Young was 19 at the time and both said they were intoxicated.

The victim told her parents about the incident and said she consented to having sex with Young, according to charging documents. But under Montana law, no person under the age of 16 can legally consent to sex.

Young pleaded guilty in July to sexual intercourse without consent, admitting he knew the girl was underage. In this case, he faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Shea, the prosecutor, recommended a 15 year sentence to custody of the Montana Department of Corrections with 10 of those years suspended. She said her attempts to contact the victim were unsuccessful.

But she said the defendant was relatively young, and based on an evaluation and other factors, a five-year DOC commitment struck a balance between punishment and an opportunity for rehabilitation.

Judge Whelan agreed and asked Young if he wanted to say anything.

“I am sorry for what I have done, your Honor,” Young said. “I know it was wrong. I apologize to the community for what I have done.”

PAUL ANTHONY WEITZEL

According to charging documents, Weitzel knew the 15-year-old daughter of a Dillon woman and according to the girl, they would Snapchat with each other but it was “never anything weird.”

The girl said Weitzel was in Dillon one night and Weitzel kissed her. She told him that was not OK but four days later, on Dec. 14, 2019, the mother let Weitzel take her daughter to Helena and Butte to go shopping.

The girl said at Weitzel’s apartment in Butte, he kissed her again and about 20 minutes later, started undressing her. She did not attempt to stop him but when he began having sex with her, she pushed him away and left the room.

Prosecutors say the girl’s account was the same during a forensic interview and on Wednesday, Weitzel admitted he knowingly had sex with a 15-year-old girl and pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

Whelan set sentencing for Jan. 15. Weitzel faces a maximum of 100 years in prison.

