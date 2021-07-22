Two men sentenced for sixth DUI convictions

A man who was driving drunk while following a Butte school has been sentenced to five years in custody of state prison officials and fined $5,000 for his sixth DUI conviction.

In a separate case, a judge sentenced a Butte man on Thursday to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections following his sixth DUI conviction.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Ronald Alan Harriman was on probation for a previous DUI on March 9 when he followed a school bus to the bus depot, where he was arrested. Bus video showed him driving dangerously and at one point, he tried to pass the bus and almost caused a wreck.

District Judge Robert Whelan imposed the sentence Wednesday. Harriman appeared via video from a state prison in Shelby, where he’s serving time for a previous criminal endangerment conviction in Flathead County. When that is up, the Butte sentence kicks in.

Prosecutors say Harriman followed the bus from the 2400 block of Continental Drive to the bus depot. A breathalyzer showed his blood-alcohol level at .298 percent, more than three times the legal limit of .08.