Two inducted into Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame

When Bob Tomaskie was young, his family lived in Great Falls. He began his love of animal horsepower while working with race horses with his family. The family also liked to camp, and every summer used pack horses and mules to vacation in the mountains. As Bob became older he started team roping as well. All these experiences developed his skills with horses and mules.

Bob and his wife, Deb, settled in the Helena Valley. One day at a team roping, Deb said she wanted to find something they both could enjoy. In the early 1990s, they attended Montana Mule Days and enjoyed so much they decided to start acquiring mules. As he acquired mules he rebuilt hay mowers and used his mules to hay for himself and others. He also trained them to be ridden, so the family could continue to enjoy their camping trips.

Today, Tomaskie has the largest mule hitch in Montana currently showing in draft shows in Montana and Idaho. He is highly respected for his teamster skills, ability to show, and educate others. He is quick to help fellow teamsters with an extra hand, a tool, or parts if necessary.

The Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame displays of all inductees are in the dairy barn at Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS near Deer Lodge. For Hall of Fame nomination information contact Nick Shrauger at 406-539-3360 or MTNick54@gmail.com.

