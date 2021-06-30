Two inducted into Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame

Two men from different generations were inducted into the Draft Teamster Hall of Fame during the 25th Big Sky Draft Horse Show in Deer Lodge last weekend.
Asa “Ace” Yerian, of Corvallis, who received the award posthumously, represents the era when draft animals were still a major producer of “horsepower.”
Bob Tomaskie, of Helena, became interested in draft animals, especially mules, in the 1990s.
The Hall of Fame was established in 2005 by Big Sky Draft Horse Expo and the Montana Draft Horse and Mule Association (MDHMA). Saturday afternoon during the grand entry, the men received their plaques in recognition of their work and other activities with draft animals and their unselfishness in freely sharing their knowledge and skills in driving animals, sharing equipment and educating others.
Yerian lived in the Bitterroot Valley all of his life, where he grew up farming and haying with horses, and later used them for logging, too. Over the years he participated in draft horse pulls, and was “wagon boss” of many Bitterroot Valley wagon trains.
Asa and his brother, Charlie (Hall of Fame 2007), organized plow days, and taught many family members and others how to train, drive, and work draft horses and mules. They also showed others how to repair and use horse-drawn equipment.
When Bob Tomaskie was young, his family lived in Great Falls. He began his love of animal horsepower while working with race horses with his family. The family also liked to camp, and every summer used pack horses and mules to vacation in the mountains. As Bob became older he started team roping as well. All these experiences developed his skills with horses and mules.
Bob and his wife, Deb, settled in the Helena Valley. One day at a team roping, Deb said she wanted to find something they both could enjoy. In the early 1990s, they attended Montana Mule Days and enjoyed so much they decided to start acquiring mules. As he acquired mules he rebuilt hay mowers and used his mules to hay for himself and others. He also trained them to be ridden, so the family could continue to enjoy their camping trips.
Today, Tomaskie has the largest mule hitch in Montana currently showing in draft shows in Montana and Idaho. He is highly respected for his teamster skills, ability to show, and educate others. He is quick to help fellow teamsters with an extra hand, a tool, or parts if necessary.
The Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame displays of all inductees are in the dairy barn at Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS near Deer Lodge. For Hall of Fame nomination information contact Nick Shrauger at 406-539-3360 or MTNick54@gmail.com.