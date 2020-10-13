Two from area inducted into Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center in Wolf Point announced the 13th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

Gary Donald Clark of Ennis was inducted for a Legacy Award and Lee Martinell Co. of Dell was inducted in District 12, which includes Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison and Powell Counties.

The MCHF & WHC tentatively plans to honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering Feb.12-13 in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn. More information on this event will come later in the year.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF & WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

