Two dogs attack, kill 4-year-old boy near Whitehall

A 4-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs believed to be Rottweilers at a house near Whitehall on May 9, Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said Wednesday.

Doolittle said the case was still under investigation and autopsy results weren’t finalized, so there were things he could not comment on until they were complete.

But he told The Montana Standard the attack occurred inside the boy’s grandparents' house on Cedar Hill Road, off of Highway 2 west of Whitehall, shortly before 6 p.m. on May 9. He identified the boy as Elliott Sherwin.

“There was an ambulance called there from Jefferson Valley EMS, Life Flight was called and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Doolittle said.

“We were not the first ones on the scene,” he said. “The ambulance showed up and they did work on him for a while but he was deceased.”

The two dogs were believed to be Rottweilers and both have been euthanized, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doolittle said specifics of what happened and whether the dogs had ever been aggressive were still under investigation, and all findings would be turned over to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of any charges.