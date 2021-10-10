Two Dillon-area men still missing

The search continues for two Dillon men first reported missing earlier this month.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said Sunday the two have had some measure of contact in the past. He said authorities cannot rule out that the men, Jason Morris, 46, and Derek Lee Gore, 29, are together.

Morris left his home near Dillon early on Oct. 1 and hasn’t been seen since. Morris’ truck was found parked at the Lone Tree Campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir south of Dillon.

Craft said a thorough search of that area, with members of Beaverhead Search and Rescue, a fixed-wing aircraft, two drones and dog teams failed to find any trace of Morris.

A pistol was reported to be missing from his truck and there was some concern that Morris might be at risk for harming himself because of recent behavior changes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gore was last seen in Dillon on Oct. 2. Authorities said he is likely to be riding his motorcycle, described as an orange and black 2014 KTM Enduro. They said Gore typically contacts his parents every day but hasn’t since his disappearance.