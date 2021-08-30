Two die from COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow; health officer urges precautions

That threshold, now surpassed, was used by the Health Department to enforce a public mask mandate last fall. Since then, the Montana Legislature passed Republican-led bills, which restrict public health authority of local health departments, including House Bill 121 and House Bill 257.

“The Health Department, because of change in policy and law can no longer order closures. We can't order mask mandates. The schools can, because they have local control over their districts. But we can only strongly encourage people to take their health in their own hands. We cannot order anything," Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

The Health Department is instead strongly encouraging masks in public places and social distance.

“We are asking county residents to take every precaution when in public areas,” Sullivan said. “And we are obviously asking people to get vaccinated.”

Of the 92 cases from the last epidemiological week, 43% were vaccinated, while 57% were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

But those numbers may be misleading, said Amanda Marinovich, epidemiologist with the Health Department.