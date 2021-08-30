Two die from COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow; health officer urges precautions

Two more Butte-Silver Bow residents have died from COVID-19 related illness, and new cases are rising to numbers seen in early October before the last major spike.
With the two recent deaths reported Monday by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, a total of 90 county residents have now died due to COVID.
One of the residents who died was between age 80 and 89, and the other was between age 90 and 99.
In the last week, the number of people hospitalized with the virus at St. James Healthcare has more than doubled.
A week ago, six people were hospitalized, three of them Butte-Silver Bow residents. On Monday, there were 13 hospitalized, 10 of them county residents. Three people were in the intensive care unit, and two on ventilators.
One thing hadn’t changed. The vast majority of those hospitalized for COVID in Butte were unvaccinated. A week ago, five of six hospitalized were unvaccinated. On Monday, 10 of 13 were unvaccinated.
For the epidemiological week of Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, 92 cases were newly confirmed, averaging a little more than 13 cases daily.
The department was also reporting 39.6 cases per 100,000 population over that time period.
The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
That threshold, now surpassed, was used by the Health Department to enforce a public mask mandate last fall. Since then, the Montana Legislature passed Republican-led bills, which restrict public health authority of local health departments, including House Bill 121 and House Bill 257.
“The Health Department, because of change in policy and law can no longer order closures. We can't order mask mandates. The schools can, because they have local control over their districts. But we can only strongly encourage people to take their health in their own hands. We cannot order anything," Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
The Health Department is instead strongly encouraging masks in public places and social distance.
“We are asking county residents to take every precaution when in public areas,” Sullivan said. “And we are obviously asking people to get vaccinated.”
Of the 92 cases from the last epidemiological week, 43% were vaccinated, while 57% were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
But those numbers may be misleading, said Amanda Marinovich, epidemiologist with the Health Department.
“Because the same people who are not going to get vaccinated may be the same people who are not going and getting tested. The true number of unvaccinated people with the virus is likely higher than is reflected in our numbers,” Marinovich said.
As of mid-Monday, the Health Department was reporting 115 active cases, with the median age of active cases at 33. More than 18% of the active cases were those ages 0-18.
“We are working very closely with the K-12 school districts to monitor COVID-19 activity, particularly since those under the age of 12 cannot yet be vaccinated,” Sullivan said.
The new weekly case numbers are comparable with those in early October 2020, in the weeks leading up to the fall spike, Sullivan said.
In a few months, that spike left Butte-Silver Bow with the highest number of deaths per capita among Montana’s populous counties.
The scariest part is that the weekly data detailed above — an average of 13 new daily cases — is already old news as it corresponds to the week leading up to Friday.
On Monday alone, 23 new cases were added.
As of Monday, 61% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population — those ages 12 and up — were fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 63% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, with several pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Wednesday, Sept. 1, Montana Tech Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 2, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department west-side entrance, 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Sept. 2, Vaccine Sweepstakes, Butte Civic Center, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 4, Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m. to noon