Two-day 'Brawls and Kickstart Days' planned for Butte in July

Plans are in the works to kick-start a two-day event of live music, bare-knuckle boxing, motorcycle aerobatics and lots of fair food in Uptown Butte in late July to fill a festival void that’s existed since Evel Knievel Days died out.
Monty Klistoff, a past MMA fighter, is spearheading the effort with Butte firefighter and Depot owner Bill Fisher and professional daredevil Levi Renz, and they have participants and some early sponsors lined up in Thriftway, Butte Auto dealerships and Collins Painting.
They plan to stage the event on July 30-31, a Friday and Saturday, in an open 10-acre area that Fisher owns behind the Depot on Arizona Street. Part of the proceeds will go to Butte resident Lisa Kingston, who was seriously injured in a car accident in October.
Not everything has been nailed down, including the bands that will play, but Fisher and Renz say they are all in and Thriftway confirmed Thursday they will be a sponsor and sell tickets to the event at their convenience stores in Montana.
For now, Klistoff has tentatively tagged it “Brawls and Kickstart Days” — plays on the boxing and motorcycle aspects of the festivities. The late-July dates are those that Evel Days held down for years before its last splash in 2017.
Klistoff, who lives in Anaconda and has an entertainment production venture called Nxt Gen, says the event can fill that void during a July that will once again be without the Montana Folk Festival. That was called off in March before COVID restrictions were lifted.
“I was planning on doing some smaller venues and shows and then after I saw the Folk Festival canceled and everything else, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something for the community,’” said Klistoff, who has staged boxing events at the Tri-County Fair in Deer Lodge among other things.
“On top of that, everybody wants to get out and do something,” he said. “Everyone is missing something. Butte has been known the past 10 to 20 years as the festival city, you know, so we need to get something going in town.”
Renz, a Butte native who performs and promotes freestyle motorsports all over the country through his 406 FMX team, agreed, saying everyone “has been cooped up in their house the last year.”
“Butte just lifted its restrictions so everybody is going to be out to do things,” Renz said by telephone from Texas, where is currently performing. “This would be a great event to come together as a community and kind of get the ball rolling again.”
The county lifted all COVID restrictions last week, but Health Officer Karen Sullivan said her department still wants to review plans for big events.
“Though restrictions have been lifted, the health department is available to event planners to ensure their events can be carried out safely,” she said. “At this time, the virus remains in the community and the health department appreciates being consulted in relation to mass gatherings and large events, both public and private.”
Klistoff said he planned to discuss the event with the department but also said more people will have been vaccinated by late July, people are free to wear masks and there will be enough space for social distancing if that’s what individuals want to do.
Fisher said the event “is a great idea” and he agreed to have it on his site. The live music hasn’t been lined up yet, but he planned to “shop for bands.” Klistoff said they hope to announce the gigs next month.
Klistoff said Friday’s entertainment will start in the late afternoon or early evening and he will be fighting in the bare-knuckle boxing event. It “sounds a little gruesome,” he said, but it is legal and will be sanctioned under his name.
There will be freestyle motorcycle performances that night and on Saturday, he said, and Renz will cap things off with a razor flip of an ATV Saturday evening. Other big-name riders plan to be there, too, including Adam Jones, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Jarryd McNeil.
Renz says he is booked up with shows through mid-December but was planning to "take a pause" the last weekend in July so he can be here for the event.
“The second I got word they wanted to do a show, I was ready,” he said.
Klistoff said if any others would like to sponsor the event or want more information, they can send him an email at mkool4000@gmail.com More will be announced as plans are firmed up.