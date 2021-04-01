Two-day 'Brawls and Kickstart Days' planned for Butte in July

Klistoff said he planned to discuss the event with the department but also said more people will have been vaccinated by late July, people are free to wear masks and there will be enough space for social distancing if that’s what individuals want to do.

Fisher said the event “is a great idea” and he agreed to have it on his site. The live music hasn’t been lined up yet, but he planned to “shop for bands.” Klistoff said they hope to announce the gigs next month.

Klistoff said Friday’s entertainment will start in the late afternoon or early evening and he will be fighting in the bare-knuckle boxing event. It “sounds a little gruesome,” he said, but it is legal and will be sanctioned under his name.

There will be freestyle motorcycle performances that night and on Saturday, he said, and Renz will cap things off with a razor flip of an ATV Saturday evening. Other big-name riders plan to be there, too, including Adam Jones, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Jarryd McNeil.

Renz says he is booked up with shows through mid-December but was planning to "take a pause" the last weekend in July so he can be here for the event.

“The second I got word they wanted to do a show, I was ready,” he said.

Klistoff said if any others would like to sponsor the event or want more information, they can send him an email at mkool4000@gmail.com More will be announced as plans are firmed up.

