Two charged in robbery of Wells Fargo bank in Butte arraigned; third to plead soon

Two of three Kalispell men who allegedly took part in a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank on Harrison Avenue in Butte in September were arraigned on Wednesday, and prosecutors have provided more details on what they say occurred.

They have charged Caleb Weston Bernhardt with robbery and Logan Christopher Nadasi and John Robert Austin with robbery by accountability, meaning they assisted in the alleged crime. Bernhardt and Nadasi are 19 and Austin turns 19 on Saturday.

Bernhardt and Nadasi pleaded not guilty before District Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday — Bernhardt via Zoom and Nadasi in Whelan’s courtroom in Butte. Austin is to be arraigned soon before District Judge Kurt Krueger.

The charges carry the same possible sentences — a minimum of two years in prison and maximum of 40 and a fine up to $50,000. Bernhardt was arrested and booked in Flathead County and Nadasi and Austin were booked in Missoula County and all have since been released on bond.

According to prosecutors, the three were in a black Toyota Camry near the bank before it was robbed on Sept. 1. They were all wearing surgical masks, according to a witness, and one got out while the other two remained in the car.

Bernhardt walked into the bank wearing a baseball hat and a mask and asked a teller to make a withdrawal, prosecutors said in recently filed charging documents. He then handed her a piece of paper that said, “Give me $15,000 or anything in your draw, I am armed and I will shoot you.”

The bank employee gave him three bundles of $20 bills and some money from her draw that she later figured totaled about $1,700. When the teller asked if he wanted the money run through a counter, he said “no ma’am” and was very polite, prosecutors said.

A witness took a photo of the Camry because it was parked in a suspicious place and wrote down the license plate number, which police later traced to Bernhardt and a relative in Kalispell. Police called the relative and she confirmed that Bernhardt had the car.

Bernhardt later met with a Butte police detective and said he was the one who went into the bank and demanded money. He also identified Nadasi and Austin as the ones who assisted.

In the course of the investigation, police obtained warrants for the cell phones of all three men.