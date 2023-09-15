Road work should wrap up soon on two popular shortcuts in Butte that allow motorists to dodge at least some lights and traffic on Front Street and Harrison Avenue.

Portions of Kaw and Lexington avenues have been closed this summer because crews with the Butte-Silver Bow Water Division have been installing a new 12-inch water main. It will run from about Front Street south to Rowe Road and Holmes Avenue.

Main Street from Uptown going south turns into Kaw Avenue after Front Street, and Kaw turns into Lexington just before it goes over Interstate 15-90 to Dewey Boulevard and south to Rowe Road.

Rowe curves into Holmes and you can drive east on it and hook up with Harrison or keep going south via smaller, less-traveled streets. But the Kaw and Lexington route is usually a more laid-back way to go from Uptown to the heart of the Flat.

Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works director, said water-main and street work was done earlier this year from near the interstate overpass south to Rowe/Holmes.

The project then moved north, causing the Lexington Avenue overpass to be shut down. Traffic was detoured to the Oregon Avenue overpass.

The Lexington Avenue overpass is open again but Kaw is closed to through traffic from George Street north to Front Street, though people can still access businesses. Much of the northbound lane is dug up.

Neary said if there are no major hiccups, crews hope to finish the project by the second week of October.

Another shortcut should return soon when a new-and-improved Civic Center Road re-opens. It has been closed for more than two years as part of a project to remove polluted mine wastes called the “Parrot tailings” from the area.

Civic Center Road is a bypass of sorts for many motorists who use it and Continental Drive to avoid Front Street and part of Harrison Avenue.

County officials and others held a celebration on Sept. 7 marking completion of the tailings project but some final paving work on Civic Center Road is needed before it can be opened.

Neary said much of that paving work is scheduled for next week. Cooler, wetter weather is forecast for the latter part of next week but he hopes everything can be completed by Oct. 1.

“After it’s all done, they will open up Civic Center Road all the way (from Harrison) to Texas Avenue,” he said.

Time is running out on the outdoor construction season in Montana.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring nice, warm weather to the Northern Rockies this weekend but the ridge is expected to break down Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It says an upper trough and “cut-off low” is expected to usher in much cooler temperatures with accumulating snowfall possible in the mountains. As of Friday afternoon, the high in Butte this coming Wednesday is projected at 59. The expected high next Thursday is 45.