Two Butte men sentenced on meth charges

MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced two Butte men this week on methamphetamine-related charges.

Steven Douglas Shipe, 52, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Shipe admitted to accepting packages of methamphetamine in the mail for redistribution after investigators seized a 10-pound shipment destined for his residence. Shipe was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned Shipe was involved in drug trafficking in Montana and purchased about one ounce of meth from Shipe in June 2019. Law enforcement also learned that Shipe was receiving packages of meth in the mail. Investigators recovered a package containing approximately 10 pounds of meth that was addressed to Shipe’s residence in Butte. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of 36,240 doses. The drugs were intercepted in Bakersfield, California, and the shipping label indicated that the parcel was sent by another individual in that city. In addition, Shipe used local co-conspirators to help with meth deals. Local co-conspirators would bring prospective buyers to Shipe’s house to complete the transactions.