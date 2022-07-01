Two Butte men plead not guilty to drug charges

MISSOULA — In a Missoula federal court Thursday, two Butte men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto, both pleading not guilty to separate charges.

Mark Ernest Spani, 64, of Butte, was in court to hear charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted of the most serious crimes, Spani faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the conspiracy crime and a mandatory minimum five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Bernard Roy McKinney, 43, of Butte, faced Judge DeSoto with charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, McKinney faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Both men were detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation investigated both cases.

