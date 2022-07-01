 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Montana Standard is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Town Pump
editor's pick alert top story

Two Butte men plead not guilty to drug charges

  • 0

MISSOULA — In a Missoula federal court Thursday, two Butte men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto, both pleading not guilty to separate charges.

Mark Ernest Spani, 64, of Butte, was in court to hear charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted of the most serious crimes, Spani faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the conspiracy crime and a mandatory minimum five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Bernard Roy McKinney, 43, of Butte, faced Judge DeSoto with charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, McKinney faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

People are also reading…

Both men were detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation investigated both cases.

0 Comments
2
1
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Myles Armstrong, along with his lab, was driving up Main Street when he looked to his right onto East Woolman Street and saw what appeared to be a black bear laying off to the side of the road, just below the Steward Mine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Machu Picchu under threat as wildfires climb Peruvian mountainside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News