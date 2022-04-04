Two Butte men indicted for separate federal drug charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana released information Monday about recent indictments. The defendants included two men said to be from Butte who were charged with drug-related offenses.

Both appeared in Missoula on March 30 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto and pleaded not guilty.

Charles Warren Campbell, 51, of Butte, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of an unregistered firearm.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Campbell faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison consecutive to any other crime, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the crime of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Campbell was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Probation and Parole, and Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement Department investigated the case.

Also indicted was James Ryan Elverud, 33, of Butte, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted of the most serious crime, Elverud faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Elverud was detained pending further proceedings. Homeland Security Investigations, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead Tribal Police, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Tribal law enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case

