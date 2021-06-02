Two Butte men admit to meth trafficking charges

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned Shipe was involved in drug trafficking in Montana and purchased about one ounce of meth from Shipe on June 19, 2019. Law enforcement also learned Shipe was receiving packages of meth in the mail. Investigators recovered a package containing approximately 10 pounds of meth addressed to Shipe’s residence in Butte. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of 36,240 doses. The drugs were intercepted in Bakersfield, California, and the shipping label reflected that the parcel was sent from another individual in that city. In addition, Shipe used local co-conspirators to arrange and help with the meth deals. In many instances, local co-conspirators would bring prospective buyers to Shipe’s house to complete the transactions.