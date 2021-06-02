Two Butte men admit to meth trafficking charges

Steven Douglas Shipe, 52, of Butte pleaded guilty Wednesday in Missoula District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement recovered a package containing 10 pounds of the drug addressed to his residence in Butte, acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Shipe faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned Shipe was involved in drug trafficking in Montana and purchased about one ounce of meth from Shipe on June 19, 2019. Law enforcement also learned Shipe was receiving packages of meth in the mail. Investigators recovered a package containing approximately 10 pounds of meth addressed to Shipe’s residence in Butte. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of 36,240 doses. The drugs were intercepted in Bakersfield, California, and the shipping label reflected that the parcel was sent from another individual in that city. In addition, Shipe used local co-conspirators to arrange and help with the meth deals. In many instances, local co-conspirators would bring prospective buyers to Shipe’s house to complete the transactions.
David Ray Shaver, 33, of Butte pleaded guilty Wednesday in Missoula District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Shaver faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
Shaver told law enforcement that he received meth totaling 10 pounds in two separate packages and worked with others to distribute the drug, Johnson said.
In court documents in the case, the government alleged that law enforcement learned Shaver was involved in drug trafficking in Montana and was accepting packages of meth through the mail and then distributing the drug. When interviewed, Shaver admitted to purchasing meth for $6,000 a pound. He also said he accepted one package containing six pounds of meth in December 2018 and another package containing four pounds of meth in January 2019. The government further alleged that Shaver worked with other co-conspirators to distribute meth from about August 2018 until about February 2019.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided in both cases. Sentencing for both Shipe and Shaver was set for Sept. 29. Shipe was released and Shaver was detained pending further proceedings.
Both cases were investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Service.