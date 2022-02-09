Two Butte men accused in fatal shooting plead not guilty

Two men charged in the shooting death of a Butte man during a botched bounty hunt for someone else pleaded not guilty Wednesday to deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the pleas from Jay Steven Hubber and Nicholas Jaeger, both 32 and from Butte, and set the next hearing for March 16. Hubber previously posted $250,000 bond but Jaeger remains jailed with bail set at $250,000.

They were charged in the Dec. 19 shooting death of 42-year-old William Harris of Butte.

Deliberate homicide is punishable by death, life in prison or 100 years, and aggravated burglary has a maximum of 40 years. But during separate arraignments Wednesday, prosecutor Samm Cox said the state would not seek the death penalty.

Although allowed under state law, prosecutors rarely seek the death penalty in Montana.

According to prosecutors, Hubber and Jaeger barged into Harris’ house on South Main Street unannounced on Dec. 19. Hubber is a bondsman who was trying to nab alleged bail-jumper David Sandoval, and Jaeger, a convicted felon, joined him to assist in the apprehension.

Hubber tased Sandoval and they began wrestling, according to witness accounts, but there were several others inside the house too, including Harris. At some point, prosecutors say, Jaeger grabbed a gun from Hubber and shot Harris.

Prosecutors say Hubber and Jaeger were in the house unlawfully and are both responsible for what occurred.

Hubber is being represented by attorney Palmer Hoovestal. David Maldonado is Jaeger’s attorney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.