Two arrested for felony vehicle theft

A woman called 911 just before 8:30 Tuesday morning to report an attempted theft of a motor vehicle in the 3500 block of Hancock street.

She told officers she had confronted a man who was in her vehicle who then fled the area. She was able to give the police a description of the would-be thief.

While still in the area, a man flagged down the same officers to say his 2010 white Dodge truck had just been stolen outside his home in the 3000 block of Wharton. The man stated he had left his truck running, but when he came back outside, it was gone.

At around 2 p.m., the truck owner called police to say he was following his truck south on Main Street. Officers headed to that area and stopped the truck in the Safeway parking lot on Front Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, Shane Warren Albracht, 27, of Butte, matched the description of the suspect from the morning attempt in the 3500 block of Hancock.

Albracht was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Washington and Broadway on a reported attempted motor vehicle theft.