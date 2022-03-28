 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Two arrested for alleged assault at Silver Bow Homes

  • 0
Closed handcuffs on wooden background

Kaylin Janna Spindler, 19, of Butte, along with an unnamed 17-year-old girl, were arrested late Sunday night for reportedly assaulting a 20-year-old woman at the south end of the Silver Bow Homes.

The victim was treated at St. James Healthcare.

Spindler was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of assault with cuts/broken bones and endangering/providing alcohol.

0 Comments
0
1
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News