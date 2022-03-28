Two arrested for alleged assault at Silver Bow Homes

Kaylin Janna Spindler, 19, of Butte, along with an unnamed 17-year-old girl, were arrested late Sunday night for reportedly assaulting a 20-year-old woman at the south end of the Silver Bow Homes.
The victim was treated at St. James Healthcare.
Spindler was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of assault with cuts/broken bones and endangering/providing alcohol.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
