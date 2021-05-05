Two accused of trying to sell fake black tar heroin in Butte

Just because illegal drugs aren’t the real deal doesn’t mean you can make and sell them in Montana without facing serious consequences — from police, prosecutors and the buyers themselves.

Authorities say a man and woman from Helena came to Butte on March 19 and were using epoxy and ink to create fake black tar heroin, and they had thousands of plastic baggies to distribute the stuff.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Boris Argo Barry and 24-year-old Breauna Denise Hemphill with criminal manufacture of imitation dangerous drugs and possession of imitation dangerous drugs with purpose to distribute.

Both are felonies, the first carrying a maximum 10 years in prison and the possession charge punishable by up to five years. They are also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs — real methamphetamine — with a five-year max.

Both were free on bond and Barry was supposed to appear virtually to enter pleas to the charges before District Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday, but didn’t show. When his attorney said he didn’t know of his whereabouts, Whelan issued a bench warrant for his arrest and if caught, he will be held without bond. Barry used to live in Butte and has a lengthy criminal record.

Hemphill is to be arraigned May 26.