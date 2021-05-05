Two accused of trying to sell fake black tar heroin in Butte

Just because illegal drugs aren’t the real deal doesn’t mean you can make and sell them in Montana without facing serious consequences — from police, prosecutors and the buyers themselves.
Authorities say a man and woman from Helena came to Butte on March 19 and were using epoxy and ink to create fake black tar heroin, and they had thousands of plastic baggies to distribute the stuff.
Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Boris Argo Barry and 24-year-old Breauna Denise Hemphill with criminal manufacture of imitation dangerous drugs and possession of imitation dangerous drugs with purpose to distribute.
Both are felonies, the first carrying a maximum 10 years in prison and the possession charge punishable by up to five years. They are also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs — real methamphetamine — with a five-year max.
Both were free on bond and Barry was supposed to appear virtually to enter pleas to the charges before District Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday, but didn’t show. When his attorney said he didn’t know of his whereabouts, Whelan issued a bench warrant for his arrest and if caught, he will be held without bond. Barry used to live in Butte and has a lengthy criminal record.
Hemphill is to be arraigned May 26.
According to prosecutors, Barry and Hemphill were in a white Nissan Maxima traveling on B Street in Butte around 2:40 a.m. March 19 when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled them over for not having a working license plate lamp.
They were “digging around and were frantically trying to light cigarettes,” and both appeared nervous, the trooper said. Barry said they had just dropped off a friend and were headed back to Helena. Hemphill said they were leaving “because her cats were hungry.”
She had $565 on her, mostly $20 bills, and folded up tin foil with a substance she said was heroin, prosecutors say.
After obtaining a search warrant, troopers found numerous things in the car, including suspected meth, heroin, several types of prescription pills, printer ink with a syringe and epoxy. There were also two bags of suspected black tar heroin, but it didn’t test positive for opiates.
“The troopers determined that it appeared that Hemphill and Barry were using epoxy and ink to create imitation heroin and had come to Butte to distribute that imitation heroin for monetary gain,” prosecutors said in charging documents.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said it’s not uncommon for people to pass off powders as meth, but it is unusual to see imitation black tar heroin. Troopers handled this incident so Lester wasn’t familiar with it, but in general, he said imitation drugs lead to trouble.
“If they sell it to the wrong person, that person is likely to seek revenge,” Lester said. “And they don’t call the cops.”
"Black tar heroin" gets its name because it is dark and very sticky — just like black tar.
Barry has prior convictions for possessing dangerous drugs in 2009 and 2017, burglary and probation violation in 2016, forgery in 2017, and has done some time at Montana State Prison, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.