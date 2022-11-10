Two accused of having 1,000 fentanyl pills in Butte, bail set at $1 million each

A man and woman from Washington state accused of bringing 1,000 fentanyl pills and a half-pound of meth to Butte are jailed here on drug distribution charges with bail set at $1 million each.

The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Valencia Rodriguez, pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor charges Thursday. The man, 28-year-old Fidel Gonzalez Molina, faces the same charges.

In another case, a North Dakota man accused of having a duffel bag stuffed with 5 pounds of marijuana and about 75 fentanyl pills pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

Criminal cases involving fentanyl are becoming more common in courts here — just more signs the dangerous and often deadly synthetic opioid is a growing scourge in Butte.

According to prosecutors, Molina was driving a Ford Ranger in Butte on Oct. 6 when a state trooper pulled him over for going through a stop sign at Paxson and Elizabeth Warren. Rodriquez was in the front passenger seat. They are from Grand View, Washington.

The trooper saw a piece of tinfoil with burnt residue, a sign of drug use, on top of Rodriguez’s purse and soon discovered she was wanted on felony drug and theft warrants.

When Molina would not consent to a search of the pickup, another trooper had his K9 companion Apollo walk around the vehicle. When the dog indicated drugs a search warrant was obtained.

The search turned up about 1,000 fentanyl pills, a half-pound of meth, a digital scale, a stolen 9mm pistol, syringes, a glass pipe and a $35,000 check made out to someone, among other things.

Molina and Rodriguez were arrested and later charged with the two felony drug charges and misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of paraphernalia. They face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the drug charges.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the not guilty pleas from Rodriguez on Thursday and at the request of prosecutor Ann Shea, kept bail set at $1 million.

Authorities often set bail at high amounts in drug distribution cases and when defendants are from other states because they’re deemed higher flight risks. Molina, who was also listed under multiple alias names in charging documents, is to be arraigned next week.

In the other case Thursday, 32-year-old Bradley Steven Brander pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute. Krueger ordered a presentence investigation and Brander remained jailed with bail set at $100,000.

Police were called to the bus transfer station on Harrison Avenue on Sept. 15 on reports that a man later identified as Brander was threatening to fight other patrons. Witnesses said he was carrying a black duffel bag that he left on an outside bench.

Police seized the duffel bag and soon saw a man fitting witness descriptions run into a convenience store. Brander was inside a bathroom and threatened to “blow his head off” if officers came inside but he quickly gave up, prosecutors say.

“He continued to yell at officers and state he would not go back to prison,” they stated in charging documents.

The duffel bag contained bus tickets with Brander’s name on them, about 75 fentanyl pills and two vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. Prosecutor Eleanor Donohue said Brander was on probation out of North Dakota when arrested.