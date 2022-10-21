 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Lakes Fire southeast of Georgetown Lake grows to 100 acres

A wildfire that broke out late Thursday afternoon southeast of Georgetown Lake in the Anaconda-Pintlers has grown to 100 acres, according to Catherine McRae, public affairs officer with Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

“Rain and snow are predicted for the area in the coming days and expected to diminish fire intensity and behavior,” McRae said.

Fire crews from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and the BDNF responded to the Twin Lakes Fire with an initial attack crew, two engines and miscellaneous air overhead resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Updates will be provided as details become available.

