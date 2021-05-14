Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to all ages 12 and up

With the CDC endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at the Butte Civic Center is open to everyone ages 12 and up.

“We are ecstatic about this news from the CDC,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Wednesday. “Vaccinating children with the COVID-19 shot protects them and allows them to fully engage in activities they love – school, sports, being with friends and family – the things that are important to children’s health and development.”

Tuesday’s clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. to accommodate children and parents at after-school times. Registration may occur at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Health Department’s call center at (406) 497-5008. Walk-ins at the clinic are also welcomed.

Those ages 17 and under attending Tuesday’s clinic must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.

