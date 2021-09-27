Trump loyalists keep the faith in Dillon

DILLON — Couy Griffin mined his preaching background Friday night when he proclaimed to the pro-Trump crowd that he believes the former president is anointed by God.

Griffin founded Cowboys for Trump and faces misdemeanor charges for his alleged presence in a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol building during the riot of Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.

A former pastor, Griffin acknowledged that Trump is a flawed man. But he reminded the crowd that King David of the Old Testament was a sinner. Those sins included adultery and soliciting murder, according to the Bible.

About 90 people in the Frontier Event Center heard the onetime preacher emphasize that God is sovereign.

“If God wanted Donald J. Trump to be in that office right now you can bet your boots he would be,” he said. “I believe with all my heart that the election was stolen.”

Griffin, a county commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, said he still doesn’t believe Joe Biden is president. He said evidence of election fraud is clear.

“[Trump] was fighting the good fight for those of us who have been left behind by the government,” Griffin said, noting that he has met Trump and had conversations with him. “I know his heart. His heart is for the people.”