True meaning of Thanksgiving revealed

President Theodore Roosevelt once wrote — “Let us remember that, as much has been given us, much will be expected from us …”

Truer words were never spoken — at least for 2020.

It’s been an unexpected year for everyone — home and abroad. The pandemic has affected people all across the world and the global impact has been astronomical.

Here in the United States, it’s Thanksgiving Day but it’s not business as usual. The virus has forced Americans to make some changes to stay safe, to stay well.

Even though large gatherings had to take a back seat to safety, Butte and Anaconda residents remain resilient and more importantly, thankful.

First and foremost, Steph Hekkel, owner of the Club Moderne in Anaconda, is thankful for her family.

Same can be said of her hometown and its inhabitants. “I have great friends and great customers,” Hekkel said.

Since COVID and the restrictions that followed, her customers have masked up, without complaint. For Hekkel, that small-town support was sorely needed and was just one less worry to be dealt with.