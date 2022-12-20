Trucking company agrees to pay for CWA violations in Blacktail Creek fuel spill

Red Mountain Truck Lines has agreed to pay $18,000 for Clean Water Act violations almost two years after one of its trucks indirectly released more than 450 gallons of diesel fuel into Blacktail Creek.

The agreement is part of a settlement reached in November with the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Sara Loiacono, EPA's Region 8 media officer, the $18,000 goes to the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which was established as a funding source to pay for “removal costs and damages resulting from oil spills or substantial threats of oil spills to navigable waters of the United States.”

The spill at the center of the settlement happened on Jan. 30, 2021, when a Red Mountain fuel delivery truck overfilled an underground storage tank at the Town Pump No. 4 at 3700 Harrison Ave., according to previous reporting by The Montana Standard.

Diesel fuel traveled down a storm drain into wetlands adjacent to the creek and into the creek itself, according to a statement released by the EPA Monday.

Red Mountain’s environmental consultant reported the spill to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality about an hour after it happened, and to the National Response Center on Feb. 3, 2021.

“We have high standards,” Shane Haas, general manager of Red Mountain Truck Lines, told The Standard on Tuesday. “We are members of the community and statewide, so we do the utmost to prevent this from happening and have a vested interest in protecting the community as well as furthering our business.”

A report from the National Response center released soon after the spill stated that the incident occurred “due to operator error.”

After reporting the spill, Red Mountain worked with the DEQ Underground Storage Tank Division to contain and clean up the spill, and the cost of remediation was covered by the company’s insurance.

The wetlands have been cleaned up and restored by Butte-based firm Water and Environmental Technologies – which was hired by Town Pump Inc. – with DEQ oversight, according to DEQ spokesman Kevin Stone.

Diesel-contaminated soil remains at the Town Pump facility in an area between the sidewalk and Harrison Avenue, according to Stone. DEQ will continue to provide oversight of remediation activities at the facility until full cleanup is completed.

Stone also said that regular testing of the outflow from the wetlands into Blacktail Creek was performed and that surface water standards for the protection of human health and aquatic life were not exceeded.

However, “some vegetation in the wetlands area was impacted and staining was removed where possible,” Stone wrote in an email. “Vegetation was removed and replaced where other cleanup methods were not possible.”