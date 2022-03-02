 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trucker convoy passes through Deer Lodge

Freedom convoy passes through Deer Lodge

Nearly 200 enthusiastic area people of all ages cheered, waved flags, freedom signs and a ‘Freedom’ banner as the Freedom Convoy of trucks traveling to Washington D.C. passed under the I-90 overpass five miles north of Deer Lodge late Wednesday afternoon. Many in the crowd arrived early afternoon, but the convoy was delayed by an avalanche in Idaho. Jeremy Mygland of Deer Lodge R&C Home Improvement joined the convoy  with his truck loaded with donated supplies for those participating in the trip. 
Freedom convoy passes through Deer Lodge

The Freedom Convoy of trucks traveling to Washington D.C. passes under the I-90 overpass five miles north of Deer Lodge late Wednesday afternoon. 
