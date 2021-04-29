 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck driver reportedly rams fences at Montana Resources, Original Mine
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Truck driver reportedly rams fences at Montana Resources, Original Mine

{{featured_button_text}}
Zacharia William Kazee

Kazee

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man driving a white truck was reportedly ramming the front gate at Montana Resources.

While heading to MR, officers were told the truck had already left and was now headed toward Second Street. While searching for the truck, a call came in that the truck had just rammed the gates at the Original Mine but again, had left the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were in the process of checking other mine yards in the area and Moulton Reservoir Road, when they recognized Zacharia William Kazee, 35, of Butte walking down the road. He yelled at the officers that he owned MR.

Kazee was taken into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center. The truck was then located near a construction site on Texas Avenue, which is where it was stolen. The truck’s owner told an officer that the construction trailer had been broken into and that Kazee used spray paint to write his name on the walls.

Kazee was jailed for felony burglary, felony motor vehicle theft, and three counts of criminal mischief.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News