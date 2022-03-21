Truck driver goes on unexpected trip

A man was sitting in his truck near the Montana Tech campus late Friday afternoon when Ernest Count Two Moons, 43, of Butte reportedly got into the passenger’s side uninvited.

Two Moons allegedly pulled a knife on the truck owner and told him to take him to Sagebrush Sam’s near Rocker.

The driver reportedly took Two Moons to the Town Pump out in Rocker, so Two Moons could use the bathroom. When the unwanted passenger went into the store, the driver took off and called police.

Officers found Two Moons shortly after and he was jailed for felony assault with a weapon and felony intimidation.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.