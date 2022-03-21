 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Truck driver goes on unexpected trip

  • 0
Ernest Two Moons

Two Moons

A man was sitting in his truck near the Montana Tech campus late Friday afternoon when Ernest Count Two Moons, 43, of Butte reportedly got into the passenger’s side uninvited.

Two Moons allegedly pulled a knife on the truck owner and told him to take him to Sagebrush Sam’s near Rocker.

The driver reportedly took Two Moons to the Town Pump out in Rocker, so Two Moons could use the bathroom. When the unwanted passenger went into the store, the driver took off and called police.

Officers found Two Moons shortly after and he was jailed for felony assault with a weapon and felony intimidation.

0 Comments
2
0
0
1
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Funeral held for Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News