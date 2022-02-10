 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck driver dies in crash near Whitehall

A 63-year-old semi-truck driver from Cumberland, Rhode Island, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Whitehall.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, at around 9:40 p.m., the man was traveling too fast around a right-hand curve in the westbound lane, then overcorrected, causing the 2022 Volvo semi to overturn and collide with the concrete median barrier.

It is not known if the driver was wearing a seat belt. The roads at the time of the accident were reportedly dry.

