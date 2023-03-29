The students observed the streamside surgery and fretted a bit about the patient — an anesthetized westslope cutthroat trout.

Tracy Elam, a state fisheries technician, wielded a scalpel to create an incision of about one-half inch near the trout’s pectoral fins. He then gingerly installed an acoustic transmitter and its long antenna and closed the incision with staples.

Elam and colleagues Caleb Uerling, a fisheries biologist, and Chris Rotar, a fisheries technician, all work for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Tuesday morning they collected several trout by electrofishing a stretch of Silver Bow Creek near Rocker. Most were westslope cutthroat, a fish native to Montana. A few were brook trout.

The trout that met the weight criteria soon sported a tag that will facilitate research about the habits, life and mortality of westslope cutthroat trout and brook trout in Silver Bow Creek.

Around 10:30 a.m. a bus arrived from Ramsay School. Its passengers included teacher, Kim Snodgrass and 15 sixth-graders who were there to observe, ask questions and learn.

One such student was Drew Pyrah, 12.

“Is a tagged fish more vulnerable?” he asked.

Uerling responded that care is taken to collect and tag fish when the water is still cold from winter and the fish remain less active than they will be later.

Marcus Balan, 12, asked what an angler should do if they hook a trout that’s been tagged.

Uerling said the best practice would be to handle the fish gently and briefly before releasing it.

Uerling and colleagues started with 38 tags and had 6 remaining by Tuesday afternoon. The George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited paid for the tags. The project began in March. Elam said the crew hadn’t been able to tag yet in Durant Canyon because of lingering snow.

Uerling told the students that westslope cutthroat favor cold water with abundant dissolved oxygen. Silver Bow Creek can be challenging when the weather and water warm up, he said. The vegetation planted as part of the creek’s remediation hasn’t had a long time to mature, he said, which limits the availability of the complex habitat fish favor.

“It’s kind of a tough place to be a trout,” Uerling said.

It used to be a whole lot worse.

For more than a century, trout would have fared better in a dive bar on the Flat than in Silver Bow Creek.

Pollution from mining and smelting in Butte had turned the creek into an industrial ditch.

The first brook trout was found in Silver Bow Creek in 2006 after Superfund remediation had improved water quality and habitat. Four years later, both brook trout and westslope cutthroat trout existed throughout the creek drainage, a sign of recovery seen as close to miraculous.

Fish densities appeared to increase over the first few years the trout re-inhabited Silver Bow Creek. This was especially true for westslope cutthroat. Densities of fish peaked between 2013 and 2017 based on checks at varied monitoring stations.

But then they began to decline.

Biologists don’t know why. A host of factors could be at play, ranging from warmer water temperatures, input of nutrients and a lack of dissolved oxygen, dewatering, limited recruitment of young fish and heavy metals still contaminating the system.

The Silver Bow Creek Superfund site includes 26 miles of stream and streamside habitat downstream from Butte. Since the late 1800s, mining wastes had been dumped in and around Butte, as well as into streams and wetlands. Smelters produced aerial emissions contaminated with arsenic and heavy metals. These activities contaminated soil, groundwater and surface water with heavy metals.

A catastrophic flood in 1908 slammed Silver Bow Creek and its floodplain and deposited sediments rife with toxic metals.

In 1982, EPA proposed adding Silver Bow Creek to the agency’s National Priorities List, and it was listed as a Superfund site in 1983.

Remediation of Silver Bow Creek began in 1999 and required about 16 years. Cleanup officially wrapped up in 2015 but maintenance of the remedy and some fine tuning will continue.

Snodgrass said the ready access to Silver Bow Creek and support from the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program provide a great resource for her math and science students at Ramsay School.

As the tagging operation continues and Uerling and others begin to track the trout fitted with transmitters, students at Ramsay School might be able to adopt and track a fish.

Uerling said he hopes to gain more information about where the westslope cutthroat spawn and where they seek refuge when the water temperature heats up.

FWP will use acoustic telemetry to track the fish and the data also could shed light on causes of mortality.

A Forest Service review of research about westslope cutthroat notes, as Uerling observed Tuesday, that the waters inhabited by the fish are cold. The review notes, “Climate change may play an important role in the further restriction of westslope cutthroat trout populations in the future.”