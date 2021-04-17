Trout numbers continue to decline; new style of banks adopted for next phase of upper Clark Fork remedy

In 2020, trout averages were down by more than half of recent levels for the entire upper reach between Warm Springs and Garrison, both for sections that have been remediated and those that haven’t. A greater percentage decrease occurred in the remediated sections.

By bolstering the targeted sampling, Cook said his team hopes to figure out just how the bank cover affects the population.

“Whether that means fish just move out of those reaches or those fish just die and disappear, that's the question to me. And that's why we sort of set up the sampling scheme to try to tease that apart,” he said.

Both Downing and Chavez said that the new style of banks still need to be able to serve their main structural function, and that cost is always a factor.

“There's always this balancing act, risk-reward, constructability, material availability. There's so many things that go into being able to build a streambank, and we certainly are working to try and mitigate for some of those near-term impacts. But it's important not to lose sight of the long-term goal, which is not to kill fish with metals," Downing said.