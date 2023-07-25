Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

Mary McMahon did not grow up in Butte, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t remember the Columbia Gardens. In fact, McMahon, who grew up in Deer Lodge, has many fond memories of the resort, all centered around family and friends.

Growing up in the late 1950s and early 1960s, McMahon remembers how each year her parents, Don and Isabelle (Kujawa) Fraser would plan their annual trip to the Gardens.

“Dad and mom sometimes kept their plans a secret so we couldn’t drive them crazy!” McMahon said.

As luck would have it, the family station wagon came in handy as it allowed McMahon to invite a friend.

“My two oldest siblings were grown and gone,” McMahon said, “but the car always seemed full and noisy.”

Arriving at the Gardens, the McMahon family would seek out her mother’s cousin, Frank “Paneek” Panisko. A fixture at the Gardens, Panisko ran Paneek’s Carnival Emporium on the famed boardwalk and always provided passes, particularly for the roller coaster.

Those passes came in handy as the roller coaster was McMahon’s favorite ride.

Inevitably, McMahon would find her way up to the playground. She was not too keen riding the merry-go-round, but the cowboy swings — well, those were an entirely different story.

“I loved the cowboy swings, trying to go as high as possible,” she said.

McMahon still recalls the little playhouse and being fascinated by the enormous flower displays.

“They were amazing,” she said.

Thanks to her mom, lunches were always packed and ready to go for the trip, but there was always money for one or two treats that could only be found on the boardwalk.

“Mine were usually the sweet, buttery popcorn and ice cream,” said McMahon. “Both are still favorites at home.”

The Butte woman never managed to go to a dance at the pavilion, even while attending Butte Business College. Her parents, however, did, and shared their memories.

“Dad and mom always talked about the dances,” said McMahon. “They loved dancing and could really cut a rug!”

When it was announced that the Gardens would close, McMahon was happily married to Pat McMahon and the couple were parents to a 2-year-old son, Kevin, with another on the way.

“The announcement of the closure made Pat and I realize that the innocence of our youth and our young parenthood were quickly fleeting,” she shared.

With just a couple of weeks left before the closure, Pat’s sister Trish and her family came to visit from Los Angeles and naturally, a trip to the Gardens was essential.

Pregnant or not, McMahon, who was due Sept. 1, was determined to ride the roller coaster a couple more times. After all, it was her favorite ride.

The McMahons welcomed their second son, Tim, at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, 1973, just 10 minutes shy of the due date.

“I decided those last couple coaster rides really had no negative impact on his 10-minute early arrival!” said McMahon.

As for the devastating fire on Nov. 12, 1973, at the Gardens, both Mary and Pat recalled feeling heartbroken.

“For Pat and me, it was a death knell that made us realize our sons would never be able to develop and savor their own childhood memories of the Columbia Gardens that we both treasure to this day,” she said.