It’s Teacher Appreciation Week at East Middle School and for the past few days, students have rolled out the red carpet for their educators. Thanks to the students, a hearty breakfast was served. They picked up the tab on a four-course lunch, and those small gifts and party favors that were handed out — well that was all thanks to the students, too.
Laurie Rossberg was among the nearly 60 teachers honored. The week has been bittersweet for the long-time educator, who will be closing out her career at the end of this school year.
The classroom has been her home-away-from-home for more than 40 years. Rossberg, who has taught at East for 32 years, decided it was time to clean out her desk, which will take a while, and move on to her next adventure.
She will be missed.
Earlier this week, three 8th graders, Nimalka De Alwis, Harper Harryman and Lamar Watson, sat down to share just how much they have appreciated the long-time teacher, and the life lessons she has taught.
“She’s one in a million!” said De Alwis, a member of the school’s student council. “Mrs. Rossberg has been a great mentor and whenever I had a problem she would help me with it.”
That seems to be a running theme with the trio, all of whom are sad to see Rossberg retire, but appreciative of the fact that they have not only benefited from her wit and wisdom, but benefited from the lessons she taught outside the classroom, as well.
“She gets to know you as a person, not just as a student,” said Harryman, “and not just in school, but outside of school, too.”
That’s because Rossberg’s “office” hours never ended at 3 p.m. A team leader, she also helped oversee student council. If that wasn’t enough, in her “spare time”, she coached cross country, track and volleyball. In need of a referee, well, she stepped in to that role, too.
“Mrs. Rossberg encouraged us to go out into the community and help out when we can,” said Watson. “She pushed us to be the best versions of ourselves.”
Rossberg accomplished that feat by practicing what she preached.
Every Thanksgiving, she and her students would fundraise so they could adopt families in need and provide turkey dinners with all the trimmings. During the Christmas season, the group, with the help of Town Pump, would again fundraise in order to provide gifts. In the weeks leading up to holiday, Rossberg and numerous students would go to Walmart, with several Christmas lists from families in need, and head on down the numerous store aisles looking for the perfect gifts.
Her efforts to go the extra mile did not go unnoticed.
During her career, she has been recognized as an outstanding teacher more than a few times. The most prestigious award was handed out in 2009 when she was presented with the University of Montana’s Maryfrances Shreeve Award for teaching excellence.
Nominated by then-East Middle School Principal Larry Driscoll, the award was well deserved. According to Driscoll, Rossberg had “a way of making each student feel special about her class and to feel they have an adult they can trust.”
That sentiment was reiterated by De Alwis, Harryman, and Watson.
De Alwis also shared that Rossberg has been a lifeline to many of her students and believes sunshine is the best word to describe the beloved mentor.
“She makes everyone’s day so much brighter,” said De Alwis.
Harryman agreed.
“She cares so much about her students and staff,” said Harryman.
As for Watson, he will always be thankful to Rossberg for the lessons she taught him.
“Mrs. Rossberg is truly genuine,” he said.